argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $607.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $607.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $499.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.47 and its 200 day moving average is $453.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $17,968,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

