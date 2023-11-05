Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.03

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.03 and traded as low as $96.26. Arkema shares last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
