Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.03

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.03 and traded as low as $96.26. Arkema shares last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

