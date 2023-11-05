Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

