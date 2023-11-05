AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

AZN stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $17,491,320,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

