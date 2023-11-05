Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $731,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.