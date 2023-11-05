Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $731,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 76,297 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

