Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

