Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOS
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atossa Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.