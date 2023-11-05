Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

