ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 8%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 484,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 222,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

ATRenew Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

