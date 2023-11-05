Atria Investments Inc Acquires 38,608 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 2.56% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $429,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,664,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.