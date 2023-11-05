Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.