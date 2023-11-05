Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,293.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

