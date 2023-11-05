Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $331.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.56. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.00 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.