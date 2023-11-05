Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.