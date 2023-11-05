Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PRU opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.