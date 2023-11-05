Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

