Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 2.7 %

MKL opened at $1,336.97 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,478.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,418.44. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.