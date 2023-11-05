Atria Investments Inc Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.