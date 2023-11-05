Atria Investments Inc Has $2.83 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.92% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $47.95 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

