Atria Investments Inc Has $2.91 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SITE opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

