Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,293,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,741,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,118 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 947,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

