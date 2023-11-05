Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,901 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

