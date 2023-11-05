Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

