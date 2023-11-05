Atria Investments Inc Purchases 15,464 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 804,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,635,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 302,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,192,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID opened at $16.96 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

