Atria Investments Inc Purchases 18,123 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

