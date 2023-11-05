Atria Investments Inc Purchases 237 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

COO opened at $334.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.82 and a 52 week high of $399.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.