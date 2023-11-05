Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,411 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

