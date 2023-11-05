Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of CHKP opened at $136.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

