Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.