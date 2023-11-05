AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

ATRC opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $4,106,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

