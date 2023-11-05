ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.83

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.83 and traded as low as $34.27. ATS shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 71,158 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATSAF

ATS Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.