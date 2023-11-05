AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

