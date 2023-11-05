Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv



Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

