Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.