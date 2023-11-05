Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,745. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

