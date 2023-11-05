AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AZO stock opened at $2,574.54 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,523.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

