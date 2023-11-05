Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, November 6th.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AVTX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.22. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
