Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 33.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

