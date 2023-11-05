Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,974.38%. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 711,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 636,583 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

