Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.49 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.