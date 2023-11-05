Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $349.11

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 349.11 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 415.80 ($5.06). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 404.60 ($4.92), with a volume of 400,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.12) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.87) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.40 ($5.60).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock International Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £299,198.24 ($364,076.71). Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.