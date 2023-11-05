Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $183.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.81.

Shares of BIDU opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Baidu has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

