Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 11.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

