Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,419 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $49.78 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

