Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

