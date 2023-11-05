Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

