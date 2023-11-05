Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $830,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

