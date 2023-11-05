Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $975,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 474,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.