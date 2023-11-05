Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.