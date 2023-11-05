Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,334 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.15% of Novavax worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NVAX stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $666.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

