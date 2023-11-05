Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,189 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $138.62 and a one year high of $192.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

